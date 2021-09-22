How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How is the economic recovery actually going?
Sep 22, 2021

How is the economic recovery actually going?

Also today: The BBC reports on China's pledge to stop building new coal-fired power plants abroad. The Department of Justice has taken issue with what it sees as an alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines. And, we take a look at the economic dynamics behind China's shopping malls.

Segments From this episode

Mall economics: How to get consumers in China to shop in stores

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 22, 2021
More people are purchasing online but one mall in Shanghai is able to pull young consumers back into stores.
Yolanda Yu (left) and Yilina Li are willing to take a trip to TX Huaihai mall just for a particular bubble tea brand that appeared in singer Jay Chou's music video.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

