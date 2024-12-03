How is it that we’re still spending so much?
Folks in America are spendy this holiday season — especially online. We'll unpack the data.
Data on consumer spending this holiday season is all over the place. Adobe Analytics calculates we spent nearly $11 billion online; Salesforce puts it at $17.5 billion. Let’s discuss with Sucharita Kodali, vice president of research and advisory firm Forrester.
Some social media trends are niche; some reflect wider trends; others are spin, if not propaganda. In the U.S., you’ll see #TradWife, an embracing of women as homemakers and men as breadwinners. A similar trend is afoot in Sweden.
