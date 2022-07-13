Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How inflation heightens food insecurity for members of the U.S. military
Jul 13, 2022

How inflation heightens food insecurity for members of the U.S. military

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Inflation has affected everyone, but it's been been especially damaging for low-income members of the U.S. military, as many of them are also struggling with access to food. In keeping track of the falling euro, we discuss how the weakened currency affects the U.S. companies that export goods to Europe.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:18 AM PDT
7:51
2:30 AM PDT
10:04
2:52 AM PDT
1:50
4:25 PM PDT
29:16
4:02 PM PDT
30:25
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
New businesses pop up in rural areas despite recent financial hurdles
New businesses pop up in rural areas despite recent financial hurdles
Why it’s important to talk with your kids about money  
Why it’s important to talk with your kids about money  
Major credit bureaus are changing how they report unpaid medical bills
Major credit bureaus are changing how they report unpaid medical bills
Euro plunges to near-parity with U.S. dollar
Marketplace Morning Report
Euro plunges to near-parity with U.S. dollar