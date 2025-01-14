Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

How help is getting to the victims of the LA wildfires
Jan 14, 2025

Zoe Meyers/AFP via Getty Images
Nonprofits, federal relief programs and crowdfunding campaigns are all being used to help those displaced by the fires.

Segments From this episode

Los Angeles Wildfires

What are the best ways to help those affected by the LA wildfires?

by Nova Safo
Jan 14, 2025
GoFundMe campaigns to help out those affected by Southern California's wildfires have raised at least $100 million, a spokesperson said.
Nonprofits, federal relief programs and crowdfunding campaigns are helping those displaced by LA wildfires. Above, a mother and son walk through a donation center for displaced people in Santa Anita Park, California, on Monday.
Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images
Mapping out EV sales

by Theo Leggett

Globally, 17 million electric vehicles were sold world last year — an increase of 25%.  But if you look under the hood of those numbers, you’ll find that different regions are having hugely different experiences adopting EVs. That’s according to firm Rho Motion, which did this research.

China's ride-hailing and taxi drivers work longer hours for less pay

by Jennifer Pak
Jan 14, 2025
More drivers are joining ride-booking apps at a time when there is less demand for their services.
Ride-hailing driver Ling Zhijun charges his electric vehicle. He is among the millions who joined the ride-booking sector after he lost his job.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

