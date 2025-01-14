How help is getting to the victims of the LA wildfires
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Nonprofits, federal relief programs and crowdfunding campaigns are all being used to help those displaced by the fires.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
What are the best ways to help those affected by the LA wildfires?
GoFundMe campaigns to help out those affected by Southern California's wildfires have raised at least $100 million, a spokesperson said.
Mapping out EV sales
Globally, 17 million electric vehicles were sold world last year — an increase of 25%. But if you look under the hood of those numbers, you’ll find that different regions are having hugely different experiences adopting EVs. That’s according to firm Rho Motion, which did this research.
China's ride-hailing and taxi drivers work longer hours for less pay
More drivers are joining ride-booking apps at a time when there is less demand for their services.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC