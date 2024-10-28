How healthy is the job market on the eve of the election?
With election day just about a week away, the economy and its overall health are on the ballot in all but name.
With election day just about a week away, the economy and its overall health are on the ballot in all but name. We check in with Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, about how the labor market is looking amid shocks like hurricanes that have wracked the South.
A new survey by the personal finance site Bankrate says the cost of childcare in the United States is at least an eye-watering 10% of a family’s income and much higher in some states. Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer runs through the data and what it says about raising children in America.
