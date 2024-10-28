Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

How healthy is the job market on the eve of the election?
Oct 28, 2024

How healthy is the job market on the eve of the election?

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
With election day just about a week away, the economy and its overall health are on the ballot in all but name.

Segments From this episode

A cloudy job picture ahead of the vote

by David Brancaccio

With election day just about a week away, the economy and its overall health are on the ballot in all but name. We check in with Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, about how the labor market is looking amid shocks like hurricanes that have wracked the South.

Just how expensive is childcare in America?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

A new survey by the personal finance site Bankrate says the cost of childcare in the United States is at least an eye-watering 10% of a family’s income and much higher in some states. Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer runs through the data and what it says about raising children in America.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

