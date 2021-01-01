Jan 1, 2021
How has COVID-19 affected those New Year’s resolutions?
We also discuss Brexit with the BBC and take a look at doubling rates in sport insurance.
Will the fitness industry see the usual New Year's bump?
People are "ready willing and able to work out," a personal trainer says. Makers of at-home exercise gear expect growth to continue.
Sports insurance rates to double this year
Teams will need to weigh higher premiums with greater risk as they bring fans back.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
