How has COVID-19 affected those New Year’s resolutions?
Jan 1, 2021

How has COVID-19 affected those New Year's resolutions?

We also discuss Brexit with the BBC and take a look at doubling rates in sport insurance.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Will the fitness industry see the usual New Year's bump?

by Marielle Segarra
Jan 1, 2021
People are "ready willing and able to work out," a personal trainer says. Makers of at-home exercise gear expect growth to continue.
People take a fitness class in socially distanced workout pods at a Redondo Beach, California, gym in June.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Sports insurance rates to double this year

by Jasmine Garsd
Jan 1, 2021
Teams will need to weigh higher premiums with greater risk as they bring fans back.
Michael Hermosillo of the Los Angeles Angels catches a fly ball hit by Robbie Grossman of the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in July.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
