How government funding cuts are affecting cancer research at Duke
Mar 24, 2025

How government funding cuts are affecting cancer research at Duke

Lance King/Getty Images
The Trump administration’s budget-cutting efforts are having a big impact on research universities.

Segments From this episode

Money is not always in our genetic code

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The home genetics testing company 23andMe has filed for protection from creditors. It hopes to sell itself and keep operating. There’s also a lot of very personal data in there. What’s to come of it?

You may soon be able to "buy now, pay later" for your takeout

by Henry Epp
Mar 24, 2025
The payment company Klarna is partnering with the delivery service DoorDash to offer what is essentially short term credit.
DoorDash wills soon be offering buy now, pay later installment plans through Klarna for purchases over $35. 
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Trump's Second Term

How federal funding cuts are affecting cancer research at Duke University

by Nova Safo
Mar 24, 2025
Research at a Duke University laboratory led to a new breast cancer drug in 2023. Government funding for that lab is now in limbo.
People walk through the campus of Duke University in February 2022.
Lance King/Getty Images
