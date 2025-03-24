How government funding cuts are affecting cancer research at Duke
The Trump administration’s budget-cutting efforts are having a big impact on research universities.
The home genetics testing company 23andMe has filed for protection from creditors. It hopes to sell itself and keep operating. There’s also a lot of very personal data in there. What’s to come of it?
The payment company Klarna is partnering with the delivery service DoorDash to offer what is essentially short term credit.
Research at a Duke University laboratory led to a new breast cancer drug in 2023. Government funding for that lab is now in limbo.
