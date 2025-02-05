How federal workers are reacting to a promise of a buyout
Millions of federal workers have until Thursday to decide whether to accept a buyout promising pay through September if they quit now.
Deadline is ticking for federal worker "buyout" offer
There are about 2 million federal workers, and about 20,000 have taken the buyout offer so far, as reported by Axios — that’s only about 1% of the workforce. Unions for federal employees are telling them not to accept the offer.
