Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁 🔁 Donate Today!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How federal workers are reacting to a promise of a buyout
Feb 5, 2025

How federal workers are reacting to a promise of a buyout

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Millions of federal workers have until Thursday to decide whether to accept a buyout promising pay through September if they quit now.

Segments From this episode

Deadline is ticking for federal worker "buyout" offer

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

There are about 2 million federal workers, and about 20,000 have taken the buyout offer so far, as reported by Axios — that’s only about 1% of the workforce. Unions for federal employees are telling them not to accept the offer.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Why China's tariff reaction included an investigation into Google

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 5, 2025
The tech giant’s flagship search engine, along with YouTube, have been largely unavailable in China for years.
Google pulled out of China in 2019 after the country was implicated in a hack of Google’s corporate data.
STR/AFP via Getty Image
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are lenders rejecting so many applications for loans?

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 5, 2025
A report from Bankrate found that lenders rejected nearly half of all loan applications in 2024, and auto loan and mortgage refinance rejections hit record highs.
Due to a rising income-to-debt ratio, there's more risk associated with lending.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:30 AM PST
9:54
3:04 AM PST
9:20
Feb 4, 2025
27:47
Feb 4, 2025
25:39
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
National Debt
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena
Los Angeles Wildfires
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena