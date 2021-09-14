Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How effective have the pandemic relief programs been?
Sep 14, 2021

Also today: Jeffery Cleveland drops in to discuss the rise and fall of prices as well as what the Fed might be thinking about as inflation appears to slow down. We examine a bill that could alter how businesses like Amazon handle warehouse quotas.

Segments From this episode

California looks to regulate work quota algorithms

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 14, 2021
A measure to regulate Amazon's and other companies' use warehouse work algorithms is headed to Gov. Newsom.
A view of Amazon's current logo.
Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images
How have pandemic relief programs helped people facing financial insecurity?

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 14, 2021
Early data from Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy show child poverty dropped after the first child tax credit payment in July.
Democrats want to keep pandemic relief programs like the child tax credit going.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

