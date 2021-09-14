How effective have the pandemic relief programs been?
Also today: Jeffery Cleveland drops in to discuss the rise and fall of prices as well as what the Fed might be thinking about as inflation appears to slow down. We examine a bill that could alter how businesses like Amazon handle warehouse quotas.
Segments From this episode
California looks to regulate work quota algorithms
A measure to regulate Amazon's and other companies' use warehouse work algorithms is headed to Gov. Newsom.
How have pandemic relief programs helped people facing financial insecurity?
Early data from Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy show child poverty dropped after the first child tax credit payment in July.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director