How do we stop another COVID pandemic?
May 18, 2021

How do we stop another COVID pandemic?

Also, we look into how building a home has become a much more expensive undertaking.

Segments From this episode

Fast-Track Vaccines

We need a centralized, global strategy to prevent another COVID pandemic, epidemiologist says

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
May 18, 2021
Dr. Larry Brilliant, who helped stop smallpox, urges nations to work together to prevent further COVID spikes and equalize vaccinations.
"Unless we conquer it everywhere, we're not conquering it anywhere," Dr. Larry Brilliant says of COVID-19.
Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
