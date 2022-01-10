Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How do rising mortgage rates affect housing prices?
Jan 10, 2022

How do rising mortgage rates affect housing prices?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The Chinese city of Tianjin's 14 million residents are going to undergo COVID testing after more than 40 cases popped up there over the weekend. The BBC reports on how people in rural Spain are campaigning for more investment and better infrastructure.

Segments From this episode

How rising mortgage rates will and will not impact housing prices

by Matt Levin
Jan 10, 2022
Higher interest rates could slow down price growth, according to housing economists.
courtneyk via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:19 AM PST
7:21
2:27 AM PST
10:06
7:47 AM PST
1:50
Jan 7, 2022
27:24
Jan 4, 2022
34:59
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Jobs abundant, workers remain in high demand
Jobs abundant, workers remain in high demand
Restaurants risk losing big cash if takeout liquor is off the menu
Restaurants risk losing big cash if takeout liquor is off the menu
Are there marketing opportunities in inflation?
Are there marketing opportunities in inflation?
The economic legacy of the Jan. 6 insurrection is "intertwined" with the pandemic
The economic legacy of the Jan. 6 insurrection is "intertwined" with the pandemic