Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Today only, the first $20,000 in donations are MATCHED thanks to the Investors Challenge Fund. Your donation X2
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How did Turkey’s economy play a role in election voting?
May 15, 2023

How did Turkey’s economy play a role in election voting?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Or maybe we should be asking how it's continuing to play a role in voters' decisions. The presidential election in Turkey is, after all, headed to a runoff after no candidate was able to secure at least half the vote. We check in with reporter Victoria Craig in Ankara for the latest, including how the candidates are approaching the economic situation in Turkey. Plus, a new Marketplace podcast looks to break down the basics about money and financial literacy, lessons we should all get when we're younger but often don't. The show is called "Financially Inclined."

Music from the episode

The Escheat Business Box Set Authentic

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:26 AM PDT
9:35
1:41 AM PDT
11:07
3:10 AM PDT
1:50
May 12, 2023
27:45
May 12, 2023
27:05
May 12, 2023
16:07
May 11, 2023
2:57
Tax refunds are smaller this year — and fewer people are getting them
Tax refunds are smaller this year — and fewer people are getting them
Foreign home buyers become a central issue in Turkish presidential election
Foreign home buyers become a central issue in Turkish presidential election
One way to make banks safer? Make them "narrower."
Banks in Turmoil
One way to make banks safer? Make them "narrower."
Private prisons anticipate business opportunity after Title 42
Private prisons anticipate business opportunity after Title 42

It’s Match Monday! 

All gifts today will be matched up to $20,000 thanks to the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund.  

Double my donation