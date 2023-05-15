How did Turkey’s economy play a role in election voting?

Or maybe we should be asking how it's continuing to play a role in voters' decisions. The presidential election in Turkey is, after all, headed to a runoff after no candidate was able to secure at least half the vote. We check in with reporter Victoria Craig in Ankara for the latest, including how the candidates are approaching the economic situation in Turkey. Plus, a new Marketplace podcast looks to break down the basics about money and financial literacy, lessons we should all get when we're younger but often don't. The show is called "Financially Inclined."