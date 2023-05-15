All gifts today will be matched up to $20,000 thanks to the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund.
How did Turkey’s economy play a role in election voting?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Or maybe we should be asking how it's continuing to play a role in voters' decisions. The presidential election in Turkey is, after all, headed to a runoff after no candidate was able to secure at least half the vote. We check in with reporter Victoria Craig in Ankara for the latest, including how the candidates are approaching the economic situation in Turkey. Plus, a new Marketplace podcast looks to break down the basics about money and financial literacy, lessons we should all get when we're younger but often don't. The show is called "Financially Inclined."
Segments From this episode
What do each of the Turkish presidential candidates have to say about the country's economy?
Victoria Craig joins from Ankara.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC