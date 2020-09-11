Sep 11, 2020
How destroying sacred caves took down a top mining boss in Australia
The Rio Tinto CEO has resigned after shareholder pressure when Aboriginal caves were destroyed to make way for an iron ore mine. How do you plan the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine?
