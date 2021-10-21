Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How COVID numbers might affect the hiring numbers
Oct 21, 2021

How COVID numbers might affect the hiring numbers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: We also discuss how the upcoming holiday shopping season has both retailers and consumers worried about different things. An apprenticeship program helps train nurses into better paying positions as nurses in California's prison system.

Segments From this episode

Apprenticeship gives California health care workers a career boost

by Jill Replogle
Oct 21, 2021
The program helps licensed vocational nurses who work in state prisons to become registered nurses.
A program trains licensed vocational nurses who work in rural areas for the state correctional system to become registered nurses in California's correctional facilities.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Retailers worry about supplies for the holidays while consumers worry about prices

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 21, 2021
Holiday shopping is expected to increase on average, but that's all down to better-off households.
Shoppers carry bags from Macy's department store in New York.
Kna Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:44 AM PDT
8:41
3:00 AM PDT
8:39
7:56 AM PDT
1:50
Oct 20, 2021
13:57
Oct 20, 2021
27:46
Oct 20, 2021
28:42
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Are tech companies influencing politics more than governments?
Are tech companies influencing politics more than governments?
Bitcoin fund hits the New York Stock Exchange
Bitcoin fund hits the New York Stock Exchange
Inside Philadelphia's eviction diversion program
COVID-19
Inside Philadelphia's eviction diversion program
Electrify Everything
How We Survive
Electrify Everything