How COVID changed the airline biz
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
At the peak of COVID, airlines cut staff and parked their unused planes out in the desert.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Steel and aluminum got a lot more expensive
It’s not just tariffs on steel and aluminum that went into effect today — it’s tariffs on hundreds of products made from those metals: air conditioner parts, aircraft parts, kitchen appliances, nuts and bolts, bulldozer blades and much, much more.
Inflation rose more slowly last month
Inflation in the United States cooled down quite a bit in February. The consumer price index just dropped, and it’s a break we really needed: 2.8% yearly inflation. That’s not quite as low as we’d like it, but it’s better than the month before.
After pandemic turmoil and subsidies, airlines have had a soft landing
Five years after COVID grounded carriers, leisure travel has fared better than the business segment. Supply chains aren't fully rebuilt.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC