How COVID changed the airline biz
Mar 12, 2025

How COVID changed the airline biz

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
At the peak of COVID, airlines cut staff and parked their unused planes out in the desert.

Steel and aluminum got a lot more expensive

by Nova Safo

It’s not just tariffs on steel and aluminum that went into effect today — it’s tariffs on hundreds of products made from those metals: air conditioner parts, aircraft parts, kitchen appliances, nuts and bolts, bulldozer blades and much, much more.

Inflation rose more slowly last month

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Inflation in the United States cooled down quite a bit in February. The consumer price index just dropped, and it’s a break we really needed: 2.8% yearly inflation. That’s not quite as low as we’d like it, but it’s better than the month before.

COVID-19: 5 Years On

After pandemic turmoil and subsidies, airlines have had a soft landing

by Daniel Ackerman
Mar 12, 2025
Five years after COVID grounded carriers, leisure travel has fared better than the business segment. Supply chains aren't fully rebuilt.
A worker disinfects an airplane cabin between flights in May 2020. Since then, the industry has largely recovered, though some troubles persist.
David Silverman/Getty Images
