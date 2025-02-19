Economic PulseUnlocking The GatesAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How COVID-19 deaths impacted Social Security
Feb 19, 2025

How COVID-19 deaths impacted Social Security

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Today, we'll examine a grim connection between a net increase in the Social Security fund and the horrors of COVID-19.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 19, 2025
The National Bureau of Economic Research found the number of deaths was large enough to result in a net increase to the Social Security fund.
Above, a COVID-19 memorial on the National Mall in 2021. Excess deaths were so numerous during the pandemic that it's led to a net increase in the Social Security fund.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Another week, another lawsuit against the Trump administration

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

A coalition of union and consumer groups that doesn’t want Elon Musk and DOGE to have access to sensitive IRS data is suing the IRS and Treasury Department.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 19, 2025
The civil rights organization has stopped short of calling for a boycott but wants consumers to be intentional in their buying.
Walmart is among the corporations to be called out by the NAACP for backing off of its diversity efforts.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:57 AM PST
8:08
3:15 AM PST
11:17
Feb 18, 2025
28:16
Feb 18, 2025
17:50
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
COVID-19
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
When venture capital collides with the nation's capital
Marketplace Tech
When venture capital collides with the nation's capital
This program helped Afghan women learn to drive. Then Trump cut refugee resettlement.
This program helped Afghan women learn to drive. Then Trump cut refugee resettlement.