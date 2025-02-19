How COVID-19 deaths impacted Social Security
Today, we'll examine a grim connection between a net increase in the Social Security fund and the horrors of COVID-19.
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
The National Bureau of Economic Research found the number of deaths was large enough to result in a net increase to the Social Security fund.
Another week, another lawsuit against the Trump administration
A coalition of union and consumer groups that doesn’t want Elon Musk and DOGE to have access to sensitive IRS data is suing the IRS and Treasury Department.
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
The civil rights organization has stopped short of calling for a boycott but wants consumers to be intentional in their buying.
