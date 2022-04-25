How could the demise of CNN+ affect other news companies?
CNN reportedly spent tens of millions of dollars on developing CNN+ before canceling it last week. Warner Bros. Discovery's shuttering of the service could affect other companies in the video news industry, which may be less willing to invest in that type of news streaming service going forward. Markets in Asia are reacting to rising COVID-19 cases in Beijing, which some may say could lead to a city-wide lockdown as seen in Shanghai. Girl Scouts added an online story to sell cookies to during the pandemic: online stores, but some parents are concerned it isn't the same when it comes to developing crucial skills.
Segments From this episode
The failure of CNN+ could put a damper on big news organizations' attempts to innovate
The cable giant reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars on a service that will go dark after just a month online.
Online sales of Girl Scout cookies skyrocket in the pandemic
What might be lost or gained as Scouts migrate to web sales, instead of going from door to door?
