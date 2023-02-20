How could federal dollars transform American manufacturing?

The American manufacturing sector is set to receive a huge deluge of funding in the coming years, thanks in large part to two major laws: the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. We spoke with Charlotte Howard, Executive Editor and New York Bureau Chief at The Economist, about what the laws could portend for the sector. President Biden is in Ukraine for a surprise visit, where he met with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and announced new military aid. And, a view from Moldova, where Pro-Russian protests are causing instability for the country's Western-aligned government.