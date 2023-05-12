Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

How conflict in Sudan is spilling into the global economy
May 12, 2023

The civil conflict between rival military factions in Sudan has carried a big human cost thus far — over 600 people have died so far, according to the UN. Some knock-on effects of the conflict are also appearing in the global economy. We chat with the BBC's Will Bain about how the global supply of gum arabic, a raw material used in a bevy of consumer products, is at risk. And, we check in with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, on how people in financial circles are reacting to the debt ceiling fight in Washington.

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on how the financial industry sees the debt ceiling fight

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, explains how the finance industry is uniting in its opposition to a U.S. government debt default.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

