How conflict in Sudan is spilling into the global economy

The civil conflict between rival military factions in Sudan has carried a big human cost thus far — over 600 people have died so far, according to the UN. Some knock-on effects of the conflict are also appearing in the global economy. We chat with the BBC's Will Bain about how the global supply of gum arabic, a raw material used in a bevy of consumer products, is at risk. And, we check in with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, on how people in financial circles are reacting to the debt ceiling fight in Washington.