How China’s regulatory crackdown has changed the biggest online shopping day of the year
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: There's no live tracker of Alibaba's sales data, or live audiences for the company's annual gala this year. But predictions suggest that spending on beauty, health and electronic goods from Alibaba and their competitors will outperform Singles Day last year. And, as Germany grapples with a fourth wave of COVID-19, the public and businesses are becoming fiercely divided on the need for another round of restrictions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director