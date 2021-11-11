Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How China’s regulatory crackdown has changed the biggest online shopping day of the year
Nov 11, 2021

How China’s regulatory crackdown has changed the biggest online shopping day of the year

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: There's no live tracker of Alibaba's sales data, or live audiences for the company's annual gala this year. But predictions suggest that spending on beauty, health and electronic goods from Alibaba and their competitors will outperform Singles Day last year. And, as Germany grapples with a fourth wave of COVID-19, the public and businesses are becoming fiercely divided on the need for another round of restrictions. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:32 AM PST
9:08
3:00 AM PST
7:13
7:46 AM PST
1:50
5:34 PM PST
14:28
Nov 10, 2021
27:35
Nov 10, 2021
20:58
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Would you take a 1 in 1,000 chance to own a real Warhol drawing?
Would you take a 1 in 1,000 chance to own a real Warhol drawing?
"We simply must pay our bills": Janet Yellen on debt, inflation, infrastructure and what the economy needs
"We simply must pay our bills": Janet Yellen on debt, inflation, infrastructure and what the economy needs
Why is it so difficult for the U.S. to implement a wealth tax?
Why is it so difficult for the U.S. to implement a wealth tax?
Hurricane Ida flooded their basement apartment. Months later, they've barely begun to recover.
Hurricane Ida flooded their basement apartment. Months later, they've barely begun to recover.