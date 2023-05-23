How China became a global auto giant
From the BBC World Service: China is now the world's biggest exporter of cars, helped by a massive growth in electric vehicle production. We look at how it caught up to more established brands. Plus, Thailand's radical decriminalization of cannabis last year has led to a boom in marijuana-related businesses. But a recent election could lead to a U-turn in the way the country treats the drug.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC