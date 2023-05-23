Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

How China became a global auto giant
May 23, 2023

How China became a global auto giant

From the BBC World Service: China is now the world's biggest exporter of cars, helped by a massive growth in electric vehicle production. We look at how it caught up to more established brands. Plus, Thailand's radical decriminalization of cannabis last year has led to a boom in marijuana-related businesses. But a recent election could lead to a U-turn in the way the country treats the drug.

