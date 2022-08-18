How can we get more grain out of Ukraine?
From the BBC World Service: Leaders from the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine are meeting in Lviv to work out how to deal with a backlog of grain exports from Ukraine. Plus, Washington has announced its will begin talks with Taiwan on a new trade and investment deal, turning up the heat on simmering tensions with China. And, a global shortage of fertilizer and the high price of importing it is putting pressure on African farmers in Tanzania.
