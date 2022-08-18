The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How can we get more grain out of Ukraine?
Aug 18, 2022

How can we get more grain out of Ukraine?

From the BBC World Service: Leaders from the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine are meeting in Lviv to work out how to deal with a backlog of grain exports from Ukraine. Plus, Washington has announced its will begin talks with Taiwan on a new trade and investment deal, turning up the heat on simmering tensions with China. And, a global shortage of fertilizer and the high price of importing it is putting pressure on African farmers in Tanzania.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

