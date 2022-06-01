Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How can one build – or change – corporate culture?
Jun 1, 2022

How can one build – or change – corporate culture?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We spoke with Melissa Daimler, a former WeWork executive and the current chief learning officer at Udemy, who addresses the concept of company culture in her new book, "ReCulturing." The Supreme Court has paused a Texas state law that would have challenged how social media companies police hate speech and misinformation. Jennifer Pak checks in from Shanghai, which is easing its COVID lockdown after more than 60 days.

Segments From this episode

What a former WeWork executive learned about company culture

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Jun 1, 2022
Melissa Daimler says company culture is "not this nebulous set of values — it's a very distinct set of behaviors that are then embedded into the daily workings of a company."
Melissa Daimler says company culture is "not this nebulous set of values — it's a very distinct set of behaviors that are then embedded into the daily workings of a company."
Grady Reese/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:21 AM PDT
7:01
2:27 AM PDT
10:38
2:46 AM PDT
1:50
4:46 PM PDT
28:26
3:54 PM PDT
27:52
May 26, 2022
36:33
May 19, 2022
1:02
Summer jobs are plentiful. Applicants are not.
Summer jobs are plentiful. Applicants are not.
Is European resolve against Russia’s war beginning to soften?
Is European resolve against Russia’s war beginning to soften?
Consumers are spending on services again as the pandemic shopping spree for goods cools
Consumers are spending on services again as the pandemic shopping spree for goods cools
Why the U.S. stopped researching gun violence: "It's a thing that has set us back decades"
Why the U.S. stopped researching gun violence: "It's a thing that has set us back decades"