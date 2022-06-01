How can one build – or change – corporate culture?
We spoke with Melissa Daimler, a former WeWork executive and the current chief learning officer at Udemy, who addresses the concept of company culture in her new book, "ReCulturing." The Supreme Court has paused a Texas state law that would have challenged how social media companies police hate speech and misinformation. Jennifer Pak checks in from Shanghai, which is easing its COVID lockdown after more than 60 days.
Segments From this episode
What a former WeWork executive learned about company culture
Melissa Daimler says company culture is "not this nebulous set of values — it's a very distinct set of behaviors that are then embedded into the daily workings of a company."
