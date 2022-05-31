Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How Black women feel the economic effects of abortion bans
May 31, 2022

We feature a story out of the South, where Tia Freeman of Nashville's experience illustrates how abortion bans could be a hazard to one's economic opportunities as well as health. Larry Adam of Raymond James joins us for today's discussion on the markets. Also, it appears the trend of remote work is actually driving up housing costs.

Segments From this episode

What the White House can really do about inflation

Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James, has more.
Remote work is driving up housing costs

by Matt Levin
May 31, 2022
Extra space is at a premium for those who want to Zoom in peace.
Zillow predicts home prices will continue rising through 2023.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Abortion bans may have inequitable economic consequences, especially for Black women

by Blake Farmer
May 31, 2022
Black women have disproportionally used abortion services across much of the South, where access to the procedure may essentially vanish if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Tia Freeman cheers at a protest following the U.S. Supreme Court’s release of a draft opinion, which would overturn Roe v. Wade. Freeman told the crowd in Nashville that she had two abortions that she says kept her economically on track.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

