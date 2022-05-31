How Black women feel the economic effects of abortion bans
We feature a story out of the South, where Tia Freeman of Nashville's experience illustrates how abortion bans could be a hazard to one's economic opportunities as well as health. Larry Adam of Raymond James joins us for today's discussion on the markets. Also, it appears the trend of remote work is actually driving up housing costs.
Segments From this episode
What the White House can really do about inflation
Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James, has more.
Remote work is driving up housing costs
Extra space is at a premium for those who want to Zoom in peace.
Abortion bans may have inequitable economic consequences, especially for Black women
Black women have disproportionally used abortion services across much of the South, where access to the procedure may essentially vanish if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
