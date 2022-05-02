Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How big is Europe’s appetite to cut off Russian energy?
May 2, 2022

How big is Europe’s appetite to cut off Russian energy?

From the BBC World Service: EU energy ministers are this week discussing an embargo on Russian energy, but Germany's economy minister says there's not yet unanimity on a way forward. Meanwhile, India's prime minister is on a diplomatic tour in Europe and the war in Ukraine is a central focus. Plus, how a $3 trillion cannabis industry left Jamaica's smaller producers behind.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

