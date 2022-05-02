How big is Europe’s appetite to cut off Russian energy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: EU energy ministers are this week discussing an embargo on Russian energy, but Germany's economy minister says there's not yet unanimity on a way forward. Meanwhile, India's prime minister is on a diplomatic tour in Europe and the war in Ukraine is a central focus. Plus, how a $3 trillion cannabis industry left Jamaica's smaller producers behind.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer