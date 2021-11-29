Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How big a shadow does Omicron cast over vaccines and the economy?
Nov 29, 2021

Also today: Senior economics contributor Chris Farrell helps us discuss the role of retirees during the labor shortage. Could some of them be coming back to work?

Segments From this episode

Measuring Omicron's potential impact

Marketplace's Nova Safo helps give us a rundown of the concerns surrounding the new COVID variant.
Quitting Time

Will early retirees return to work during the labor shortage?

by David Brancaccio and Chris Farrell
Nov 29, 2021
Marketplace's Senior Economics Contributor Chris Farrell examines whether or not early retirees are likely to return to the labor force.
A jump in retirements became one of the major forces behind the labor shortage. Now the question is whether these early retirees could be returning to the workforce.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

