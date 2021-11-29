How big a shadow does Omicron cast over vaccines and the economy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Senior economics contributor Chris Farrell helps us discuss the role of retirees during the labor shortage. Could some of them be coming back to work?
Segments From this episode
Measuring Omicron's potential impact
Marketplace's Nova Safo helps give us a rundown of the concerns surrounding the new COVID variant.
Will early retirees return to work during the labor shortage?
Marketplace's Senior Economics Contributor Chris Farrell examines whether or not early retirees are likely to return to the labor force.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director