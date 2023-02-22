How bad weather is causing empty supermarket shelves

From the BBC World Service: Bad weather in North Africa means less fruit and vegetables are finding their way into supermarkets in the U.K. and Ireland. Social media is full of pictures of empty shelves in economies dependent on imports. But we hear how the situation has also been exacerbated by supermarkets' hard-nosed approach to negotiating supply deals with farmers. Plus, why Hong Kong is handing citizens $600 each. And, as we continue our look at the wider impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, we speak to businesses in Russia facing a skills shortages caused by conscription.