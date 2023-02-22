How bad weather is causing empty supermarket shelves
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Bad weather in North Africa means less fruit and vegetables are finding their way into supermarkets in the U.K. and Ireland. Social media is full of pictures of empty shelves in economies dependent on imports. But we hear how the situation has also been exacerbated by supermarkets' hard-nosed approach to negotiating supply deals with farmers. Plus, why Hong Kong is handing citizens $600 each. And, as we continue our look at the wider impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, we speak to businesses in Russia facing a skills shortages caused by conscription.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC