How an aging workforce adds to the lifespan of labor shortages
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Democrats are adding a provision on prescription drugs to the Biden social spending plan. We also look into how bus drivers, who have been indispensable during the pandemic in many parts of the country, are asking for better wages and working conditions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director