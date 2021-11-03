Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How an aging workforce adds to the lifespan of labor shortages
Nov 3, 2021

Also today: Democrats are adding a provision on prescription drugs to the Biden social spending plan. We also look into how bus drivers, who have been indispensable during the pandemic in many parts of the country, are asking for better wages and working conditions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

