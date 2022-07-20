Housing market feels the effects of higher interest rates
Susan Schmidt discusses market activity with us as numbers show dropping home sales and mortgage applications. Also, the BBC provides an update on how Europe is handling the Russian gas conundrum. We speak with the BBC's Victoria Craig about the interest rate decision from the European Central Bank.
