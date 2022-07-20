The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Housing market feels the effects of higher interest rates
Jul 20, 2022

Housing market feels the effects of higher interest rates

Susan Schmidt discusses market activity with us as numbers show dropping home sales and mortgage applications. Also, the BBC provides an update on how Europe is handling the Russian gas conundrum. We speak with the BBC's Victoria Craig about the interest rate decision from the European Central Bank.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

