Oct 7, 2020
House Democrats conclude it’s time to consider breaking up Big Tech companies
Congress reports on the "monopoly power" of Big Tech. Also, market volatility over the fate of pandemic aid. Plus, Facebook's ban on QAnon groups and pages. And, tasking airlines with helping to distribute a future COVID vaccine.
With markets turning on political winds, investors await earnings reports
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says that investors would "welcome something concrete" among the uncertainty and volatility tied to federal coronavirus relief prospects. Earnings reports, especially from big banks and their management teams, could provide that. "So anything that they hear from those management teams is going to be a positive, helping the markets figure out how the economy is going to fare, and how things will evolve," Schmidt said.
House report says Big Tech companies have "too much power"
The House report calls for the biggest changes in decades in how the government regulates and prevents monopolies.
Facebook will remove accounts dedicated to QAnon
The BBC's Marianna Spring reports.
Are cargo companies ready to distribute a COVID vaccine?
Julian Sutch, head of Emirates SkyCargo's pharmaceutical division, believes carriers like his are up to the task of global vaccine distribution, but acknowledge there are plenty of challenges to overcome.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director