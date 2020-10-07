Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

House Democrats conclude it’s time to consider breaking up Big Tech companies
Oct 7, 2020

House Democrats conclude it’s time to consider breaking up Big Tech companies

Congress reports on the "monopoly power" of Big Tech. Also, market volatility over the fate of pandemic aid. Plus, Facebook's ban on QAnon groups and pages. And, tasking airlines with helping to distribute a future COVID vaccine.

Segments From this episode

With markets turning on political winds, investors await earnings reports

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says that investors would "welcome something concrete" among the uncertainty and volatility tied to federal coronavirus relief prospects. Earnings reports, especially from big banks and their management teams, could provide that. "So anything that they hear from those management teams is going to be a positive, helping the markets figure out how the economy is going to fare, and how things will evolve," Schmidt said.
House report says Big Tech companies have "too much power"

by Nova Safo and Daniel Shin
Oct 7, 2020
The House report calls for the biggest changes in decades in how the government regulates and prevents monopolies.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies via video conference on Capitol Hill in July.
Graeme Jennings - Pool/Getty Images
Facebook will remove accounts dedicated to QAnon

The BBC's Marianna Spring reports.
Fast-Track Vaccines

Are cargo companies ready to distribute a COVID vaccine?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Oct 7, 2020
Julian Sutch, head of Emirates SkyCargo's pharmaceutical division, believes carriers like his are up to the task of global vaccine distribution, but acknowledge there are plenty of challenges to overcome.
That task could prove to be a huge issue for private cargo companies, especially air cargo transporters, if a potential vaccine requires specific storage conditions like extreme cold.
Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
