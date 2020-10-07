House Democrats conclude it’s time to consider breaking up Big Tech companies

With markets turning on political winds, investors await earnings reports

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says that investors would "welcome something concrete" among the uncertainty and volatility tied to federal coronavirus relief prospects. Earnings reports, especially from big banks and their management teams, could provide that. "So anything that they hear from those management teams is going to be a positive, helping the markets figure out how the economy is going to fare, and how things will evolve," Schmidt said.