Apr 24, 2020
New federal money for small businesses
The House passed a nearly $500 billion bill authorizing more money for small business loans. Will consumers visit businesses that reopen in certain states? How are day laborers dealing with even more uncertainty in their work lives?
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
When businesses reopen, will consumers come back amid COVID-19 concerns?
Consumers might not feel safe or have money to spend.
COVID-19
Day laborers in Southern California struggle as work dries up due to COVID-19
Some workers are organizing to hand out food and supplies to members of their community in crisis.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
