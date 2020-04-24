COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

New federal money for small businesses
Apr 24, 2020

The House passed a nearly $500 billion bill authorizing more money for small business loans. Will consumers visit businesses that reopen in certain states? How are day laborers dealing with even more uncertainty in their work lives?

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

When businesses reopen, will consumers come back amid COVID-19 concerns?

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 24, 2020
Consumers might not feel safe or have money to spend.
Georgia plans to allow some businesses to start to open again. Will it be able boost the state's economy?
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Day laborers in Southern California struggle as work dries up due to COVID-19

by Paulina Velasco
Apr 24, 2020
Some workers are organizing to hand out food and supplies to members of their community in crisis.
This sign encourages potential employers and workers to congregate at the Pasadena Community Job Center, run by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. But the Center closed in March.
Paulina Velasco
Music from the episode

Fear Not Street Core

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
