Hopes rising in Washington for a done debt deal

The deadline for Congress to raise the debt ceiling is fast approaching, but if signals from top Congressional Republicans and the Biden administration are to be believed, a deal may be imminent. We look at the latest developments in the saga. Plus, schools are on the frontline of what the Surgeon General called social media's harmful effects on young people. And finally, there's a whole industry around mock-up mermaid tails that's getting a boost from Disney's The Little Mermaid film releasing today.