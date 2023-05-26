Donate now to help us reach our critical goal and stay on track for the fiscal year.
Hopes rising in Washington for a done debt deal
The deadline for Congress to raise the debt ceiling is fast approaching, but if signals from top Congressional Republicans and the Biden administration are to be believed, a deal may be imminent. We look at the latest developments in the saga. Plus, schools are on the frontline of what the Surgeon General called social media's harmful effects on young people. And finally, there's a whole industry around mock-up mermaid tails that's getting a boost from Disney's The Little Mermaid film releasing today.
Segments From this episode
Debt ceiling negotiators signal closeness on deal
Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on the latest debt ceiling developments…and why there’s optimism a deal could be struck soon.
Want to perform your own version of "The Little Mermaid"? These sisters will sell you a tail
Disney’s live-action "The Little Mermaid" is expected to bring in big bucks at the box office — and for the real-life mermaid industry, which is an actual thing.
