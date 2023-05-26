Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚨 It’s the last day of our May fundraiser. Give now and help us reach our important goal! Donate
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Hopes rising in Washington for a done debt deal
May 26, 2023

Hopes rising in Washington for a done debt deal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
The deadline for Congress to raise the debt ceiling is fast approaching, but if signals from top Congressional Republicans and the Biden administration are to be believed, a deal may be imminent. We look at the latest developments in the saga. Plus, schools are on the frontline of what the Surgeon General called social media's harmful effects on young people. And finally, there's a whole industry around mock-up mermaid tails that's getting a boost from Disney's The Little Mermaid film releasing today. 

Segments From this episode

Debt ceiling negotiators signal closeness on deal

by Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on the latest debt ceiling developments…and why there’s optimism a deal could be struck soon.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Want to perform your own version of "The Little Mermaid"? These sisters will sell you a tail

by Kimberly Adams
May 26, 2023
Disney’s live-action "The Little Mermaid" is expected to bring in big bucks at the box office — and for the real-life mermaid industry, which is an actual thing.
Twin sisters Bryn Decker and Abby Roberts take photos and videos of professional mermaid Danielle Houston in their newest tail design, "Ariel's Melody."
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Can't Be Too Hard on Myself It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PDT
8:44
3:22 AM PDT
9:06
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
2:00 AM PDT
18:56
5:41 PM PDT
14:22
May 25, 2023
27:50
May 25, 2023
42:08
Pay pigs and piggy banks
This Is Uncomfortable
Pay pigs and piggy banks
There are now only 4 major U.S. cities where buying is cheaper than renting
There are now only 4 major U.S. cities where buying is cheaper than renting
Writers strike means this costume coordinator's job has to wrap, for now
My Economy
Writers strike means this costume coordinator's job has to wrap, for now
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says

🚨 Our May fundraiser ends at midnight! 🚨 

Donate now to help us reach our critical goal and stay on track for the fiscal year  

Count me in!