Hopes in Britain for a trade breakthrough as Biden visits Northern Ireland
From the BBC World Service: President Biden is set to begin his visit to Northern Ireland, marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. We look at the American leader's visit and what it could mean for trade. Plus, it’s the first day of a doctors’ strike in the UK as junior doctors demand a 35% pay increase. And, how the cost of living crisis has put the squeeze on Ramadan celebrations in Tanzania.
