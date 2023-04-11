The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Hopes in Britain for a trade breakthrough as Biden visits Northern Ireland
Apr 11, 2023

Hopes in Britain for a trade breakthrough as Biden visits Northern Ireland

From the BBC World Service: President Biden is set to begin his visit to Northern Ireland, marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. We look at the American leader's visit and what it could mean for trade. Plus, it’s the first day of a doctors’ strike in the UK as junior doctors demand a 35% pay increase. And, how the cost of living crisis has put the squeeze on Ramadan celebrations in Tanzania.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

