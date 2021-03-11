The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

“Hoop Dreams”: A lesson on money and basketball
Mar 11, 2021

Our Econ Extra Credit documentary selection for March is about wealth, poverty and basketball. Plus, what the COVID relief package provides in terms of making health care more affordable. And, Mexico makes progress on legalizing recreational marijuana.

Segments From this episode

COIVD relief package includes provision to make health insurance premiums more affordable

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Bill to legalize recreational marijuana makes its way to Mexico's Senate

The BBC's Will Grant reports.
EEC: Documentary Studies

A conversation with "Hoop Dreams" basketball star, 3 decades later

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 11, 2021
William Gates, star of the 1994 documentary, on the economic challenges college athletes face today.
"Hoop Dreams" documents over five years the lives of two high school basketball players from families struggling economically in Chicago as they work toward pro careers.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Music from the episode

In the Garden Red Vox

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
