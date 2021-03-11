Mar 11, 2021
“Hoop Dreams”: A lesson on money and basketball
Our Econ Extra Credit documentary selection for March is about wealth, poverty and basketball. Plus, what the COVID relief package provides in terms of making health care more affordable. And, Mexico makes progress on legalizing recreational marijuana.
Bill to legalize recreational marijuana makes its way to Mexico's Senate
The BBC's Will Grant reports.
A conversation with "Hoop Dreams" basketball star, 3 decades later
William Gates, star of the 1994 documentary, on the economic challenges college athletes face today.
