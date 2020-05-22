COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Gas prices are low. Will you use any this weekend?
May 22, 2020

Gas prices are low. Will you use any this weekend?

The Hong Kong stock market took a dive today after China signaled moves to tighten Beijing's control over the territory. The Fed's pessimism. The average gas price is $1.90 a gallon, but who's driving? The 40th anniversary of Pac-Man.

COVID-19

Gas prices are low ahead of Memorial Day. But will people travel?

by Justin Ho
May 22, 2020
Travel could fall to record lows this holiday weekend, despite some of the cheapest gas in nearly two decades.
Gas prices heading into the Memorial Day weekend are at their lowest levels in nearly two decades.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Why people still love Pac-Man, 40 years later

by Kristin Schwab
May 22, 2020
Creator Toru Iwatani wanted to make a mass-market product that nongamers and girls would love, too.
A key part of Pac-Man's success was that he was an actual character — one of the first video game heroes.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta Geto Boys

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

