May 22, 2020
Gas prices are low. Will you use any this weekend?
The Hong Kong stock market took a dive today after China signaled moves to tighten Beijing's control over the territory. The Fed's pessimism. The average gas price is $1.90 a gallon, but who's driving? The 40th anniversary of Pac-Man.
Stories From this episode
Gas prices are low ahead of Memorial Day. But will people travel?
Travel could fall to record lows this holiday weekend, despite some of the cheapest gas in nearly two decades.
Why people still love Pac-Man, 40 years later
Creator Toru Iwatani wanted to make a mass-market product that nongamers and girls would love, too.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
