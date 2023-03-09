Honda applies the brakes in Pakistan

From the BBC World Service: Amid Pakistan's ongoing economic turmoil, Honda's subsidiary in the country says it will shut down until the end of the month because it can't source the parts it needs. Plus, the chip wars continue as the Netherlands - home to hi-tech supplier ASML - says it will impose new export controls on the grounds of national and international security. And, in Japan police are cracking down on a series of pranks that have caused shares at Japanese restaurants to plummet. It's known as sushi terrorism - where pranksters tamper with food on conveyor belts found in sushi restaurants.