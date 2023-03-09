Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Honda applies the brakes in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2023

Honda applies the brakes in Pakistan

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Amid Pakistan's ongoing economic turmoil, Honda's subsidiary in the country says it will shut down until the end of the month because it can't source the parts it needs. Plus, the chip wars continue as the Netherlands - home to hi-tech supplier ASML - says it will impose new export controls on the grounds of national and international security. And, in Japan police are cracking down on a series of pranks that have caused shares at Japanese restaurants to plummet. It's known as sushi terrorism - where pranksters tamper with food on conveyor belts found in sushi restaurants.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

