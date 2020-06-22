Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Housing under pressure during COVID-19
Jun 22, 2020

Nearly 4.5 million homeowners late on mortgage payments in May. Potential home sellers have been cautious about getting into the market. As businesses reopen, some add a COVID-19 surcharge. And, Wirecard says the missing $2 billion never existed.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

As businesses reopen, some add a COVID-19 surcharge

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 22, 2020
The extra charges cover masks, gloves, protective gear and cleaning to prevent the spread of the virus.
People at a Bangkok restaurant eat within plastic partitions set up to contain the potential spread of the coronavirus. Some businesses are adding charges for such equipment.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director