Jun 22, 2020
Housing under pressure during COVID-19
Nearly 4.5 million homeowners late on mortgage payments in May. Potential home sellers have been cautious about getting into the market. As businesses reopen, some add a COVID-19 surcharge. And, Wirecard says the missing $2 billion never existed.
As businesses reopen, some add a COVID-19 surcharge
The extra charges cover masks, gloves, protective gear and cleaning to prevent the spread of the virus.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director