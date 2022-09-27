Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Home prices take a step down. What could that mean for rents?
Sep 27, 2022

Today's Case-Shiller national home price index shows a decline in home prices from June into July. Fed leaders get up front about their message about raising interest rates. After the British pound's not-so-great day, we check in with the BBC's Victoria Craig.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

