Nov 13, 2020
Home prices are up almost everywhere
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
And the growth of home prices is outpacing that of incomes. Plus, amid rising COVID-19 cases, still no progress on more federal aid. And, eight months into the pandemic in the U.S., the coronavirus is now hitting rural communities hard.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Markets are conflicted with good news about vaccine progress, bad news about COVID-19 cases soaring
Complicating all of this is the fact that there's still so much uncertainty about how the federal government might act. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says "both sides are kind of calcifying into very different positions on what should be done." Plus, the improvement in the labor market is slowing, Low said, and he's fearful that will see "much more severe limitations on economic activity than what's in place now."
Home prices grew by double-digit percentages in all parts of the country last quarter
That's according to new data from the National Association of Realtors. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
In some isolated rural areas, COVID-19 is hitting hard
Grundy County, Tennessee, is seeing new cases of COVID-19 every day, but health services are not readily available there.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director