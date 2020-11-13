Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Home prices are up almost everywhere
Nov 13, 2020

And the growth of home prices is outpacing that of incomes. Plus, amid rising COVID-19 cases, still no progress on more federal aid. And, eight months into the pandemic in the U.S., the coronavirus is now hitting rural communities hard.

Segments From this episode

Markets are conflicted with good news about vaccine progress, bad news about COVID-19 cases soaring

Complicating all of this is the fact that there's still so much uncertainty about how the federal government might act. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says "both sides are kind of calcifying into very different positions on what should be done." Plus, the improvement in the labor market is slowing, Low said, and he's fearful that will see "much more severe limitations on economic activity than what's in place now."
Home prices grew by double-digit percentages in all parts of the country last quarter

That's according to new data from the National Association of Realtors. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

In some isolated rural areas, COVID-19 is hitting hard

by Blake Farmer
Nov 13, 2020
Grundy County, Tennessee, is seeing new cases of COVID-19 every day, but health services are not readily available there.
In Tennessee, the National Guard has resumed running weekend drive-thru testing sites in rural communities, where COVID-19 testing is sometimes only available at the local health department.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
