Home prices are up almost everywhere

Markets are conflicted with good news about vaccine progress, bad news about COVID-19 cases soaring

Complicating all of this is the fact that there's still so much uncertainty about how the federal government might act. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says "both sides are kind of calcifying into very different positions on what should be done." Plus, the improvement in the labor market is slowing, Low said, and he's fearful that will see "much more severe limitations on economic activity than what's in place now."