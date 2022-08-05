The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Holy hiring! U.S. economy adds 528,000 jobs in July
Aug 5, 2022

Holy hiring! U.S. economy adds 528,000 jobs in July

The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, according to the latest jobs report, far outpacing expectations. We dig into what that means amid high inflation and whether this dampens fears of a recession. More on the reasons why the labor market will likely stay hot for the foreseeable future, including Baby Boomer retirements and declining immigration. Also, China has imposed sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her visit to Taiwan. 

Segments From this episode

Expect the job market to stay tight -- even if the economy heads into a recession

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 5, 2022
There's a shortage of workers, thanks to retiring Baby Boomers and declining immigration.
A number of economic factors, including lower-than-normal labor force participation, declining immigration, and retirements among Baby Boomer-aged workers means that labor shortages may persist well into the future.
Photo by Brad Lee/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

