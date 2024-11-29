Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Holiday discounts are a delicate dance
Nov 29, 2024

Holiday discounts are a delicate dance

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
It depends on how much consumers are willing to spend, and how much retailers are willing to discount. Some years the discounting is deeper, and this is expected to be one of those years.

Segments From this episode

Is Black Friday as real as it used to be?

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Consumers looking to boost their savings in a higher inflation environment are going to be looking for any opportunity to make every dollar go further this holiday season. Drew Matus, managing director and chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management, joins us to discuss.

Disposable personal income rose at a faster pace in October than the month before

by Justin Ho
Nov 29, 2024
Income growth is continuing to propel the U.S. economy. But whether consumers keep spending into next year could depend on where they are on the income scale.
Rising debt delinquency rates and dwindling savings could put a damper on consumer spending.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

The wealth gap between homeowners and renters is huge, a new report says
"Baby chasing" baby boomers move south to be with grandkids
Could a grocery delivery site help get more people signed up for SNAP?
To stay on the farm, more and more farmers are working extra jobs
