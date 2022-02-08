Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Historic chip industry deal between Softbank, Nvidia crumbles
Feb 8, 2022

Also today: The Biden administration is attempting to restore power to unions, which has been ebbing for several decades. Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has nixed the sale of British chip design firm Arm to the American chip manufacturer Nvidia. The deal would have been the largest in the semiconductor chip industry.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

