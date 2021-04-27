Apr 27, 2021
How much people expect to be paid right now
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Employers hiring these days say they can't find enough workers. At the same time, consumer confidence data shows people are not feeling as positively about job openings. So what's going on? It has to do with the number of people willing and able to work for minimum wage. Plus, a long-awaited Apple privacy update hits iPhones. And, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's fight to put antitrust policy front and center for Americans.
Segments From this episode
"It's not that there are no workers out there. It's just no workers really want to work a minimum-wage job at this point."
That comes from David Kelly, chief global strategist for JP Morgan Funds. He explains why employers are having trouble hiring, with a recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business showing that the number of companies with positions they can't fill is at its highest level in over 40 years. This has to do with the fact that unemployment benefits are up, and also with the fact that we're still in the middle of a global pandemic. In other words, people are worried about their safety in the workplace, and they may be unable to work because of commitments at home. In order to get people into these jobs, employers are having to offer higher wages.
Apple releases privacy update that clamps down on data tracking
Apple’s privacy feature requires apps that track users’ web activities to get their express permission before doing so.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it's time to take on monopolies in Big Tech, pharma and more
"We have a serious competition problem," Klobuchar said. "It’s hurting our families, our workers, our democracy."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director