How much people expect to be paid right now

"It's not that there are no workers out there. It's just no workers really want to work a minimum-wage job at this point."

That comes from David Kelly, chief global strategist for JP Morgan Funds. He explains why employers are having trouble hiring, with a recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business showing that the number of companies with positions they can't fill is at its highest level in over 40 years. This has to do with the fact that unemployment benefits are up, and also with the fact that we're still in the middle of a global pandemic. In other words, people are worried about their safety in the workplace, and they may be unable to work because of commitments at home. In order to get people into these jobs, employers are having to offer higher wages.