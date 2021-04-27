The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses More
How much people expect to be paid right now
Apr 27, 2021

Employers hiring these days say they can't find enough workers. At the same time, consumer confidence data shows people are not feeling as positively about job openings. So what's going on? It has to do with the number of people willing and able to work for minimum wage. Plus, a long-awaited Apple privacy update hits iPhones. And, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's fight to put antitrust policy front and center for Americans.

Segments From this episode

"It's not that there are no workers out there. It's just no workers really want to work a minimum-wage job at this point."

That comes from David Kelly, chief global strategist for JP Morgan Funds. He explains why employers are having trouble hiring, with a recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business showing that the number of companies with positions they can't fill is at its highest level in over 40 years. This has to do with the fact that unemployment benefits are up, and also with the fact that we're still in the middle of a global pandemic. In other words, people are worried about their safety in the workplace, and they may be unable to work because of commitments at home. In order to get people into these jobs, employers are having to offer higher wages.
Apple releases privacy update that clamps down on data tracking

by Nova Safo
Apr 27, 2021
Apple’s privacy feature requires apps that track users’ web activities to get their express permission before doing so.
Apple has been talking about this change for seven months, and companies reliant on online advertising, like Facebook, have said their profitability could take a hit.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it's time to take on monopolies in Big Tech, pharma and more

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Apr 27, 2021
"We have a serious competition problem," Klobuchar said. "It’s hurting our families, our workers, our democracy."
"We have this history in our country of rejuvenating capitalism and using the antitrust laws to do that," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., says.
Christopher Gregory-Rivera
Music from the episode

LOST SUMMER Whitey

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
