High oil profits and war may actually boost the green transition

The war in Ukraine and the accompanying energy crunch was great news for oil companies, many of which posted profits that neared or broke records. That may sound bad for the climate, but as the Economist's Vijay Vaitheeswaran argues, it could actually lead to an acceleration in the transition to greener energy. The U.S. and allies announced they would impose new sanctions on Russia today, the one-year anniversary of the invasion. And, a look at how Russia's economy is faring under the existing sanctions regime.