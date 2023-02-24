A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

High oil profits and war may actually boost the green transition
Feb 24, 2023

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The war in Ukraine and the accompanying energy crunch was great news for oil companies, many of which posted profits that neared or broke records. That may sound bad for the climate, but as the Economist's Vijay Vaitheeswaran argues, it could actually lead to an acceleration in the transition to greener energy. The U.S. and allies announced they would impose new sanctions on Russia today, the one-year anniversary of the invasion. And, a look at how Russia's economy is faring under the existing sanctions regime.

War and oil profits mean more investment in fossil fuels — and green energy

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Feb 24, 2023
Oil giants are going to invest in more oil while also preparing for a greener future, says The Economist's Vijay Vaitheeswaran.
The Economist's Vijay Vaitheeswaran said the war in Ukraine has carved a place for short-term fossil fuel use while also setting the stage for a wider green transition.
David McNew/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

