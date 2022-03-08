High oil prices and recession have a history together

Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Mar 8, 2022

Oil prices are at their highest point since 2008, with the national average of gas topping out at more than $4 per gallon. Historically, big spikes in oil prices have been the appetizer for a recession. We start in the 1970s for our look at the historic link between the two. President Biden will reportedly sign an executive order this week to direct federal agencies to figure out how to regulate cryptocurrencies. With Visa and MasterCard about to nullify operations in Russia, what are Russian banks and cardholders in and out of the country to do? 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

