High heat harms workers in Southeast Asia
Feb 8, 2024

High heat harms workers in Southeast Asia

Tang Chhin Soth/AFP via Getty Images
A study has tried to pin down the health effects of long-term exposure to heat.

Segments From this episode

Fiery working conditions in Cambodia's brick kilns

In Cambodia, plastic and clothing scraps fuel blazing kilns to set construction bricks. Workers are desperate for relief.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

