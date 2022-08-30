Here’s what happens when foreign ships can’t deliver heating oil by sea
First, reports on consumer confidence and jobs emerged today, offering up a clearer picture on what's been a weird economy thus far. We delve into the Jones Act and its role in heating oil shortages. The BBC reports on the arrival of a grain ship in time to aid drought-ridden east Africa. The spike in diesel fuel prices has left an impact on rural business.
In rural areas, the high cost of diesel is driving up the cost of doing business
Rural Americans often travel longer distances or use diesel-based equipment, so they are disproportionately affected by fuel prices.
