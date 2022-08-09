Heaviest rain in decades in Seoul highlights infrastructure challenges
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: At least eight people died after torrential downpours in the South Korean capital, with some trapped in subterranean apartments, which are frequently occupied by lower-income households. Plus, fears are growing of a worsening energy crisis in Cuba after vital fuel-storage tanks were destroyed by a fire in the port city of Matanzas. And, fed-up homeowners in China have decided to move into their unfinished tower blocks after developers halted work.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant