Heaviest rain in decades in Seoul highlights infrastructure challenges

From the BBC World Service: At least eight people died after torrential downpours in the South Korean capital, with some trapped in subterranean apartments, which are frequently occupied by lower-income households. Plus, fears are growing of a worsening energy crisis in Cuba after vital fuel-storage tanks were destroyed by a fire in the port city of Matanzas. And, fed-up homeowners in China have decided to move into their unfinished tower blocks after developers halted work.