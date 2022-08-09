The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Heaviest rain in decades in Seoul highlights infrastructure challenges
Aug 9, 2022

Heaviest rain in decades in Seoul highlights infrastructure challenges

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: At least eight people died after torrential downpours in the South Korean capital, with some trapped in subterranean apartments, which are frequently occupied by lower-income households. Plus, fears are growing of a worsening energy crisis in Cuba after vital fuel-storage tanks were destroyed by a fire in the port city of Matanzas. And, fed-up homeowners in China have decided to move into their unfinished tower blocks after developers halted work.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PDT
7:57
2:23 AM PDT
6:51
7:33 AM PDT
1:50
5:12 PM PDT
18:11
4:21 PM PDT
27:45
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
3:00 AM PDT
24:46
Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn't make the final cut?
Marketplace Morning Report
Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn't make the final cut?
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?
Marketplace Tech
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?