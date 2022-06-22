Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Heat wave bears down on U.S. agriculture industry
Jun 22, 2022

Heat wave bears down on U.S. agriculture industry

The agriculture industry is feeling the effects of a heat wave making its way across the country. China correspondent Jennifer Pak provides another update from Shanghai, which is shaking off the effects of a long COVID lockdown. Meta and the Department of Justice have reached a settlement regarding its housing-related advertising.

Extreme heat threatens U.S. herds and crops

by Savannah Maher
Jun 22, 2022
The heat wave's impact has been especially felt in the Midwest.
A heat wave that started in the southeastern part of the country is now making its way across.
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

