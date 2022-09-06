Heat puts Western power grid to the test
A blistering heatwave is expected to strain California's power grid. There was supposed to be a water conservation plan for the Colorado River by now, but it hasn't happened yet. We try to follow where money goes when Texas puts migrants on buses to sanctuary cities.
